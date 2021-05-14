China wants 30,000 doses from gift vaccines

China has requested Bangladesh to give 30 thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccines to its citizens living here from the half-million doses it gifted to Bangladesh.
Chinese ambassador to Dhaka ambassador Li Jiming sent a letter to health minster Zahid Maleque to this end on 11 May.
The letter wrote that they would prefer Chinese citizens living in Bangladesh to be vaccinated at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka.
Seeking Bangladesh government’s approval, they said the hospital authorities would collect 30,000 doses of vaccine when the consignment reaches the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD).
According to the letter, remaining doses of the gifted vaccine have to be given to Bangladesh citizens in two phases within 28 days.
The next phase vaccine production would take some time, informed the letter.
The vaccine reached Bangladesh Wednesday morning.