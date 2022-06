Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has recently visited Bhasan Char to meet the Rohingyas staying there temporarily and see the facilities there for them, UNB reports.

Ambassador Li also inspected two projects on the island undertaken by Chinese companies, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.

Wang Zhihong, Political Counselor of the Embassy, Deputy Project Director of the Ashrayan-03 Project and additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner accompanied Ambassador Li during the visit.