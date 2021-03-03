Chinese contractors allegedly being provided with extra facilities

Tax and tariff complexity

RHD offered a tender in November 2018 to select the contractor firms. In July 2019, four Chinese organisations submitted their financial and technical proposal to the RHD.

In exchange of the project implementation, CCCC and CRBC jointly proposed to take TK 2.15 billion a year as ‘BAP’.

China Railway Construction Investment Group (CRCIG), China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Max Infrastructure Limited (MIL) also jointly participated in the tender. They proposed to take TK 2.12 billion per year.

And the proposal of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) was TK 3.64 billion.

RHD source said they selected the CCCC and CRBC as the lowest bidder even though the joint tender of CRCIG, CCECC and MIL was Tk 33.7 million less than that of CCCC and CRBC.

Under this situation, if the contractor is appointed as per the choice of the RHD, the government will have to spend an additional amount of Tk 710 million in 21 years.

Sources related to tender evaluation said the government is supposed to get advanced tax and tariff on the amount of money to be paid to the contractor. But CCCCL and CRBC selected by RHD have not mentioned the issue of tax and tariff in their proposals.

So, an uncertainty has surfaced over whether the government or the constructor will pay the tax and tariff. On the other hand, CRCIG, CCECC and MIL also have not mentioned the matter of tax and tariff in their proposal.

A senior RHD official on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that tariff and tax cannot be included under the process in which 'BAP' is calculated. In that case, the government ultimately has to pay the tax and tariff which is applicable for the contractors selected by RDH. If the thing is so, they will no longer be the lowest bidder.

Due to this complexity, the PPP authorities under the prime minister's office formed a three-member committee in 2018. In December 2019, the committee gave a report with recommendations.

It recommends that if CCCCC and CRBC are considered as the lowest bidders, they will have to give a written commitment after the inclusion of VAT and tax in the proposal.

According to the road transport and bridges ministry, the RHD sent the proposal to the cabinet committee for approval on 9 December without obtaining a clear written commitment from the selected contractors.

So, the committee sent it back without approval. The RHD then sent a letter to the contractor in this regard and the contractor responded on 31 December.

On 27 January, the proposal was again placed in the committee for approval. This time also the committee sent back the proposal as the matter was unclear.

According to RHD sources, the local agent of the selected contractors is SHACO, a company of former communication minister Syed Abul Hossain.

ABM Sertajur Rahman, executive engineer of RHD, who is in charge of overseeing the project, told Prothom Alo that the cabinet committee had some observations on the implementation of the recommendations made by the PPP authorities on taxes and tariff. For this they have sent back the proposal. The preparation to send it again to the cabinet committee is underway.

He hopes their proposal will be approved in the cabinet committee soon.