Chittagong port chairman visits fire-ravaged BM Container Depot

M Shahjahan also spoke to Prothom Alo about the latest developments and possible reasons behind the incident during the visit.

The death toll in the fire rose to 41 so far with fire-fighters trying to extinguish the flames.

M Shahjahan instructed the depot owners and the officials of the container depot association to move several intact containers filled with chemicals including hydrogen peroxide from the depot.

Once intact containers catch fire, the situation may worsen further, he observed.