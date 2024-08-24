Dr Yunus urges all to come forward to addressing flood

The chief adviser to the interim government, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, has urged the country's people to come forward to addressing the ongoing devastating flood.

"With the initiatives and encouragement of the youth, the country's people should jump into addressing the flood together. We must tackle the flood unitedly," he said after a meeting with the representatives of non-government organisations (NGOs) at state guest house Jamuna on Saturday.

Briefing reporters in front of the Jamuna, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Prof Yunus was surprised to see that people from all walks of life have come forward to help the flood victims.