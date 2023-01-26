Steps taken to prevent foreign diplomats from talking about internal matters, Momen tells JS

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday told parliament that the government has taken steps to prevent some foreign diplomats from remarking against the government regarding the internal affairs of Bangladesh before the media, reports UNB.

"Some foreign ambassadors working in Bangladesh make statements against the government regarding the internal affairs of Bangladesh. Various measures have been taken to prevent them from giving such statements that go beyond etiquette," he said.

The minister said this while replying to a question from treasury bench lawmaker Abul Kalam Azad in the house.