South Asian media organisations, journalists condemn attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star

Several South Asia-based media organisations and prominent journalists have condemned the attacks on the offices of Bangladesh’s leading dailies, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the physical assault on New Age editor Nurul Kabir.

The South Asia Peace Action Network (SAPAN), the South Asia Media Defenders Network (SAMDEN), SAPAN News, the Rural Media Network Pakistan, and others jointly issued the condemnation on Monday.

The organisations also welcomed statements issued by the Press Club of India and the Karachi Press Club expressing concern and condemnation over the incidents of violence in Bangladesh.