US veto of UNSC resolution for ceasefire disappointing: FM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has slammed the United States (US) as it vetoed a resolution raised at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He described the issue as 'disappointing' while talking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon.

The foreign minister said not only are women and children indiscriminately killed in Gaza, but also all basic supply systems, including water and electricity, are being systematically disrupted.

Hospitals are being raided, and gross human rights violations are being committed, which are clear violations of international law.