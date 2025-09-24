BSF pushes 19 across Chapainawabganj border

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 19 people across the Chanshikari border of Bholahat of Chapainawabganj.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained them from the border in the early hours of Wednesday.

There are six women, 10 men and three children among the detainees.

Speaking on the matter, Chapainawabganj 59 BGB battalion captain Lieutenant Colonel Golam Kibria said that the BSF pushed 19 people across the border pillar 119/4.