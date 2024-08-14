Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq on 10-day remand
A court in Dhaka has granted a 10-day remand for Salman F Rahman, former adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Anisul Huq, former law minister, in a murder case.
The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka passed the order in the evening on Wednesday, when the police produced them before the court and sought them in remand.
The case was filed with the New Market police station in Dhaka, over the murder of street vendor Shahjahan Ali during the recent clashes stemming from the quota reform protests.
The duo was arrested on Tuesday and shown arrested in the case. After keeping them in custody for a day, the police took them to the court with heavy security around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.
Anisul Huq was elected an MP of Bangladesh Awami League from Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba) constituency in 2014. He was made the law minister that year and remained the cabinet member until the fall of the government on 5 August this year.
Salman F Rahman is a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and one of the founders of Beximco Group.