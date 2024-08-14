Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq on 10-day remand 

The case was filed with the New Market police station in Dhaka, over the murder of street vendor Shahjahan Ali during the recent clashes stemming from the quota reform protests.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday and shown arrested in the case. After keeping them in custody for a day, the police took them to the court with heavy security around 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.