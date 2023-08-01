Chinese special envoy pays 'secret' visit to Dhaka

A government website of Myanmar said Chinese envoy Deng Xijun on Friday met Ko Ko Hlaing, Myanmar minister for international cooperation.

During the meeting, alongside other issues, he discussed providing assistance for implementing the plan of repatriation of Rohingya people who were evicted from Rakhine.

About the meeting with the Bangladesh foreign minister and foreign secretary, officials, who attended the meetings, said the Chinese special envoy discussed the beginning of Rohingya repatriation under the tripartite initiative. He said Myanmar is interested in repatriation, the officials added.

Saying that Bangladesh is also interested in starting Rohingya repatriation, diplomatic sources said Bangladesh has not backtracked from its policy to send Rohingyas to Rakhine, who want to voluntarily go there.

Bangladesh expects let Rohingyas repatriate maintaining this policy. So Myanmar has to restore favourable environment in Rakhine to make Rohingya repatriation voluntary, safe and sustainable.

During yesterday's discussion, the Chinese envoy admitted the repatriation has to be favourable and voluntary. After the end of the rainy season, the repatriation has to be begun taking all the parties into consideration.

Bangladesh officials said the repatriation has to be started immediately as there is no reason to wait for repatriation year after year.