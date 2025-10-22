A 4.5-hour Dhaka bus journey: From Kuril to Sadarghat to Mirpur

The distance from Kuril to Sadarghat is 14 kilometers. One afternoon, Google Maps showed it would take 1 hour 24 minutes by car with traffic, and just 31 minutes without it.

But how long would it take by bus? I decided to find out on a weekday.

On Thursday, 9 October, at 8:00 am, I boarded a bus from Kuril. From the outside, it looked worn out; the inside was no better. The seat covers were grimy and sticky with accumulated dirt. As I squeezed into an empty window seat at the back, my knees pressed hard against the seat in front, leaving barely enough room to sit.