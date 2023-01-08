Bushra granted bail at last

Bushra has been languishing in jail for almost two months in the case despite investigation agencies failing to find any evidence connecting her to her friend's death.
On 15 December, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mohammad Harunur Rashid said they would give a report to the court that Bushra has no connection with the death of Fardin.
Bushra was arrested from her Banasree home in Dhaka on 10 November soon after the recovery of Fardin’s body. She was sent to jail after expiry of her five-day remand on 16 November.
After a long 38-day investigation, the DB chief said on 14 December that Fardin roamed alone in different areas of Dhaka before he went missing.
“Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on 4 November out of desperation,” he said.
Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.
Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin’s head and body.
Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin’s father, filed a case in connection with his son’s killing with Rampura police station on the same day and the case was later transferred to detective branch (DB) police.