Bushra granted bail at last

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to Amatullah Bushra, a third year student of East West University, in a case over the death of her friend Fardin Noor, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), reports UNB.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 passed the order after hearing the bail petition.

Earlier on 5 January, the court fixed 8 January as the date for hearing the bail petition.