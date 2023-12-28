Metro Rail: Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations to open 31 Dec

The Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations of the metro rail will go into operation on 31 December.

MAN Siddique, managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), made the announcement at a press briefing at his office in the capital’s Eskaton area on Thursday.

With this, all the 16 stations along the Motijheel-Diabari mass rapid transit (MRT) line will be operational.