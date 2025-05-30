Homes under waist deep water, slum dwellers take shelter under flyover

Some of the houses are submerged under waist deep water while some are nearly chest-deep underwater. The waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall has led to this situation at Kalshi Balur Maath slum in Dhaka’s Mirpur area. Under such conditions, several hundred people from the slum have taken refuge under the Kalshi flyover.

While visiting the area around 10:30 am today, Friday, slum dwellers were found gathered under the flyover. The slum was submerged from the incessant rainfall throughout the day and night on Thursday. That’s why the people living in that slum have taken shelter under the flyover. They said that they have been sheltering there since 11:00 pm last night.

A large crowd of several hundred people was seen under the flyover. Some were sitting on the ground while some were just standing. A few were snacking on puffed rice and molasses, carried in polythene bags. Some had laid out their wet mattresses and rugs to dry on the raised landing under the flyover. To save their belongings, many brought household appliances like televisions and refrigerators there with them.