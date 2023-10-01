Dhaka waterlogging: Stop talking, set up drainage system

To resolve the waterlogging of Dhaka there is no dearth of preparation- promises, small projects, big projects and large allocations. But as there is no scientific or holistic plan, rather than reducing the sufferings of the citizens, it has been augmented manifold. The latest example was seen following the evening rains on September 21.

With 121 millimeters of rain most of the areas of Dhaka became waterlogged. As the traffic system collapsed the whole city almost became dysfunctional. The people returning home faced an incredible amount of suffering. Electric cables of DESCO snapped and fell into the water flooding the roads. Four people including a child and woman were electrocuted and died.

The main responsibility of resolving the waterlogging was handed over from the WASA to two city corporations in 2021. Around Tk 7 billion is spent in this sector. Recently the Dhaka South City mayor announced with confidence that the rain water will be drained within 15 minutes in Dhaka. But in reality, it was seen that many areas including New Market were under water even after 15 hours of the rain.