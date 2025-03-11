Police charge batons on protesters during anti-rape march

The police have obstructed a march programme organised by a platform named Bangladesh against Rape and Repression.

The police locked into a scuffle with the protesters in front of the Hotel Intercontinental at around 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

The police obstructed the protesters as they tried to proceed towards the residence of the chief adviser.

The march towards the residence of the chief adviser was organised to press home a 9-ponint demand. The protesters were to submit a memorandum to the chief adviser.

As they reached the police barricade in front of Hotel Intercontinental, police intervened. The protester then tried to breach the police obstruction.

At this point, the police charged batons on the crowd to disperse them. The protesters left the area in the face of police action. However, the police allowed a 5-member delegation to submit the memorandum to the chief adviser.