Metro rail authority considers extending night service hours; decision expected soon

The operating hours of the metro rail in Dhaka are set to be extended, with authorities planning to add an additional 40 to 50 minutes of service at night. Technical tests are currently underway as part of preparations. An official announcement will be made after the completion of trial operations.

Officials aim to introduce the extended schedule either by the end of May or following the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

The Dhaka metro rail system is operated by the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which is also responsible for the construction of the network.

According to sources at the DMTCL, the last trains from Motijheel towards Uttara are planned to run until 11:00 pm, compared to the current departure time of 10:10 pm. In the opposite direction, from Uttara to Motijheel, the final train is expected to depart at around 10:10 pm, whereas it currently leaves at 9:30 pm.