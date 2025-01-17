Massive fire at Phoenix Leather factory in Hazaribagh 

Some 12 firefighting units were working to douse the blaze, but could not bring the situation under control until the filing of this report around 4:30 pm, according to Rozina Akter, a control room officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of the Hazaribagh police station, said those who got stranded inside the building have been evacuated safely. The firefighters are working and have already been able to bring the fire under control to some extent.