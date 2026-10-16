EUB hosts reception for new students and champion cricket team
European University of Bangladesh (EUB) held a reception for newly admitted students of the 2026 semester, a farewell ceremony for graduates and a reception for the university's cricket team, which won the Clemon Indoor Uni Cricket 2026 championship.
The events were held at the auditorium on the EUB’s permanent campus in Gabtoli of Dhaka on Friday.
EUB Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Ghulam Murtaza presided over the events while Acting Registrar Hasnun Nahar was the chief coordinator of the events. The treasurer, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, teachers, officials and staff members attended the event.
At the event, special crests were presented to members of the university's cricket team for winning the Clemon Indoor Uni Cricket 2026 championship among 32 participating universities.
In his address, Vice-Chancellor Ghulam Murtaza said, "The players deserve full credit for the remarkable achievement of becoming champions among 32 universities. This achievement, driven by the motto 'One Team, One Dream, One Victory', will enhance the university's reputation."
Addressing the newly admitted students, he highlighted the opportunities in higher education and research, while wishing the graduating students success and urging them to use their acquired knowledge for the welfare of the country and society.
The programme concluded with a cultural event featuring performances by university teachers, students and guests.