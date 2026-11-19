Crude bombs explode at 3 Dhaka locations at night, truck set ablaze
Crude bombs (locally known as cocktail) exploded in the capital’s Shahjahanpur, Shyampur and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar areas, while miscreants set fire to a truck in Mohammadpur.
Four people, including a woman, were injured in the incidents. Police detained one person. The incidents took place between Wednesday evening and midnight.
The first cocktail explosion occurred at around 6:30 pm in front of Khilgaon Government Primary School, beside Khilgaon Railgate Kitchen Market in Shahjahanpur.
Amirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur police station, told Prothom Alo that miscreants had thrown a crude bomb from the Khilgaon Flyover. It exploded on the road, seriously injuring a nearby tea-stall owner, Nasima Begum. She was admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital.
Later, at around 8:40 pm, two crude bombs exploded in front of the Dolairpar bus counter in Shyampur.
Mohammad Nazrul Islam, OC of Shyampur police station, said a man named Hridoy had been caught red-handed in connection with the incident. He was taken to the police station. Details about his identity and alleged involvement in the explosions were not yet available.
At around 10:00 pm, another crude bomb exploded in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, injuring three more people.
Muhammad Shahidul Islam, OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, told Prothom Alo that one of the injured had been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while the other two received primary treatment at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
Police were working to identify those responsible for the explosion, he added.
Later, at around 11:30 pm, a parked truck was set on fire in front of a truck stand in Dhaka Udyan, Mohammadpur. Local residents tried to put out the fire.
Abdul Halim, OC of Mohammadpur police station, told Prothom Alo that the truck parked in front of the stand had been set on fire.
He suspected that the incident might have stemmed from a dispute with someone associated with the stand.
The Mohammadpur police station OC further said seven security guards were present at the site. They initially believed that outsiders would not have had an opportunity to set fire to the truck. Police are investigating the incident.
2 arrested over bomb explosions
Police have arrested two activists of the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League while they were allegedly preparing to carry out crude bomb attacks in the Bashundhara and Uttarkhan areas of the capital.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the information in a media release.
According to the release, law enforcement from Bhatara police station arrested Mohammad Dipu Talukdar, 21, former vice-president of the Dhaka North city unit of Chhatra League, from Bashundhara Residential Area. He was arrested at around 6:15 pm. Two live crude bombs wrapped in adhesive tape were recovered from his possession.
Police also arrested Jubo League leader Robiul Islam, 30, over his alleged involvement in a crude bomb attack in Uttarkhan. He was arrested from the Helal Market area at around 7:30 pm. He is a member of Ward 45 of the Dhaka North city unit of Jubo League.
Police said a group of 25 to 30 people had thrown a crude bomb at the house of a certain Ripon Hossain in the Ojapara area of Uttarkhan at around 6:45 pm last Tuesday. The bomb struck the wall beside the entrance to the house and exploded.
Subsequently, acting on intelligence, police obtained information about Robiul Islam’s alleged involvement in the incident and arrested him.