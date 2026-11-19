Crude bombs (locally known as cocktail) exploded in the capital’s Shahjahanpur, Shyampur and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar areas, while miscreants set fire to a truck in Mohammadpur.

Four people, including a woman, were injured in the incidents. Police detained one person. The incidents took place between Wednesday evening and midnight.

The first cocktail explosion occurred at around 6:30 pm in front of Khilgaon Government Primary School, beside Khilgaon Railgate Kitchen Market in Shahjahanpur.

Amirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur police station, told Prothom Alo that miscreants had thrown a crude bomb from the Khilgaon Flyover. It exploded on the road, seriously injuring a nearby tea-stall owner, Nasima Begum. She was admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital.