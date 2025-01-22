Two army men among four arrested during robbery preparations: Police 

Four individuals, including two members of the Bangladesh Army, have been arrested from the capital’s Banani area while allegedly preparing to carry out a robbery.

According to the police, they arrested the four at night on Tuesday when they were taking preparations to rob in the Moghbazar area.

Rasel Sarwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Banani Police Station, told Prothom Alo that the group was in front of the Star Kabab restaurant on road No. 17 at Banani during their arrest. Three others, including two more army men, narrowly escaped arrest.