BUET student missing for five days
A postgraduate student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been missing for five days.
Mahmudul Hasan alias Tanveer, 24, is a student of the industrial and production engineering department at the university and resides at Shaheed Smriti Hall on the campus.
He was last seen leaving his home at Purba Azimpur in the capital’s Uttara area on Friday afternoon, according to his family.
His mother, Sharmin Sultana, filed a general diary (GD) at Dakshin Khan police station on Sunday, seeking assistance to locate her son.
She said Mahmudul went home on 14 May and left for the hall around 3:30 pm on Friday. They phoned him around 9:00pm, but found his mobile phone switched off.
Out of concern, the family members went to the hall and asked his classmates, but found no trace of him. Subsequent searches at relatives’ places also yielded no information regarding his whereabouts.
Sheikh Aminul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Dakshin Khan police station, said they are yet to find any leads in the case. A team will visit the BUET campus on Wednesday for further inquiry.