Two crude bombs thrown near BNP office

Unidentified miscreants threw two crude bombs in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Saturday night.

The first explosion happened around 10:00 pm, followed by another blast at about 10:45 pm, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

In a press conference after the incident, he strongly condemned the crude bomb explosions near their party office. Rizvi urged the law enforcers to identify the culprits and arrest them immediately to bring them to justice.