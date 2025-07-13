Two crude bombs thrown near BNP office
Unidentified miscreants threw two crude bombs in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office on Saturday night.
The first explosion happened around 10:00 pm, followed by another blast at about 10:45 pm, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
In a press conference after the incident, he strongly condemned the crude bomb explosions near their party office. Rizvi urged the law enforcers to identify the culprits and arrest them immediately to bring them to justice.
He said some cowards threw the crude bombs to spread panic like that during Sheikh Hasina’s rule. “But it is not possible to frighten BNP leaders and activists with such incidents.”
The BNP leader said they can guess who may be behind such an incident, but it is the government’s responsibility to track down the culprits. He urged all parties not to try to fish in troubled water, as the consequences will not be good.
Earlier, some BNP leaders and activists, led by Rizvi, brought out a procession in front of the party office protesting the incident. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the sudden blasts caused panic in the area.
Deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel division Shahriar Al Mamun said unidentified miscreants carried out the blasts. He said they are investigating the incident with top priority.