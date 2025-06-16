Crude bomb explodes again near ICT gate
A crude bomb exploded near the gate of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), adjacent to the Shishu Academy in the capital, on Monday morning.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said a crude bomb exploded on the paved road in front of the tribunal around 5:25 am today, while another was found unexploded.
Khalid Mansur said that legal proceedings are underway regarding the incident, and none has yet been identified.
The ICT conducted hearings in a case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are also accused in the case.
The explosion occurred in the morning hours before the scheduled hearing of this case.
Earlier on 1 June, ‘crude bomb-like firecracker’ also exploded on the same place before the hearing of this case, according to the Shahbagh police.
Regarding the previous incident, OC Khalid Mansur told Prothom Alo that a general diary (GD) was filed, but no arrests have been made yet. However, efforts are ongoing.
Chief prosecutor’s remarks on explosion
Chief prosecutor Md Tajul Islam spoke to journalists after today's hearing in the case against Sheikh Hasina.
Replying to a query on whether the crude bomb explosion on the day of Sheikh Hasina’s case hearing was an attempt to obstruct the trial proceedings, Tajul Islam said, “We are not taking these incidents seriously. The law enforcement agencies will deal it. The judicial process for the crimes committed in Bangladesh will move forward smoothly. If anyone tries to obstruct this process or engage in unlawful activities, appropriate legal action will be taken.”