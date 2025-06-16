Crude bomb explodes again near ICT gate

A crude bomb exploded near the gate of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), adjacent to the Shishu Academy in the capital, on Monday morning.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said a crude bomb exploded on the paved road in front of the tribunal around 5:25 am today, while another was found unexploded.

Khalid Mansur said that legal proceedings are underway regarding the incident, and none has yet been identified.