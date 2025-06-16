ICT orders public summons for Hasina, Asaduzzaman Kamal

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to issue public notices in two newspapers summoning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to appear before the court in a case over the July-August uprising.

A three-member bench, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order after a hearing in this regard, said the ICT's Chief Prosecutor Advocate Md Tajul Islam.

He said the court ordered the notice be published in one Bengali and another English newspaper.