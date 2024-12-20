The fire at Uttara restaurant doused
The fire that broke out at Lave Leen restaurant in the capital has been doused off.
The flames came under control after more than three hours of the restaurant catching fire, stated sources from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Six people were rescued after the building caught fire. One of them has sustained injuries.
The fire started at Love Leen restaurant on Shah Makhdum Avenue in Uttara sector no. 12 around 11:45 am today, Friday morning.
A total of 12 units from Uttar, Tongi, Baridhara, Kurmitola and Siddik Bazar fire stations worked to extinguish the fire.
Fire service media cell officer Anwarul Islam told Prothom Alo that the fire came under control around 2:00 pm and it was completely doused off around 3:00 pm.
The Love Leen restaurant was housed on the ground floor of the building and the fire had spread to the first floor.
It is initially being guessed that the fire had started from that same restaurant, stated Anwarul Islam.
Fire service sources stated that six people were rescued from the second floor of the building in this incident. One of them had fallen sick. Later that person was taken to a local clinic. That person is stable now.