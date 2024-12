Fire broke out at a restaurant, Love Leen Cafe & Restaurant, at sector-12 of Uttara in the capital Friday morning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, fire service and civil defence media cell officer Anwarul Islam said that the fire broke out around 10:30 am.

He further said that nine fire fighting units from Uttara, Tongi, Baridhara, Kurmitola and Siddik Bazar have been working there to douse the blaze but they bring it under control as of 11:45 am.