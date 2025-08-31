DUCSU election: Candidates print leaflets that looks like banknotes and dollars

Campaigning has been running in full swing for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections.

Candidates are struggling to make their names and ballot numbers known to the voters within the stipulated campaign period. Some, therefore, have resorted to ingenious strategies—printing campaign leaflets designed to resemble Bangladeshi banknotes or US dollars in order to attract the attention of the voters.

According to the official schedule, candidates may campaign until 7 September. In the male halls, campaigning is permitted from 10:00am to 11:00pm, while in the female halls it is limited to 10:00pm.

The candidates must do so by observing codes of conduct strictly. Under these regulations, candidates may distribute handbills, posters and leaflets, but may not paste or hang them anywhere on campus.