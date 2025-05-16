DB frees student after quizzing over water bottle hurling on Mahfuj

Detective Branch (DB) of police today released a student after interrogating him over the incident of throwing a plastic water bottle towards Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam in the capital’s Kakrail area Wednesday.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Media Division, said the boy was handed over to his guardians following the interrogation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday after 10 pm, when Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam was addressing the agitating students of the Jagannath University in front of the Kakrail Mosque.

During his talks, a plastic bottle was suddenly hurled, hitting the adviser on his head. Following the incident, Mahfuj Alam immediately left the scene without continuing his speech.