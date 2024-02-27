Grameenphone, Prothoma jointly organise 2-day book book fair
A two-day book fair has started at ‘GP House’, the headquarters of Grameenphone Ltd., the largest telecom service provider in the country, in the city’s Bashundhara Residential Area.
Prothoma Prokashon and Grameenphone jointly organised the fair that was inaugurated by Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, the chief marketing officer of the telecommunication company Tuesday morning.
The Grameenphone employees and its star customers could buy books from the fair at a special discount rate for the next one year.
“The customers believe in our brand. We have some opportunities through which we can take our customers to some good services, brands and companies. We’ve started this initiative from last year,” said Mohammad Sajjad Hasib.
He further said, “The best way to gain knowledge is to read books. All the thoughts and achievements of a writer are expressed through his pen and books. This knowledge remains among the people. Those are implemented automatically at different times.”
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the book fair, Prothom Alo’s managing editor and litterateur Anisul Hoque said, “Wherever I go, I go (Facebook) live. I do this on roads, in the hills, and while travelling in my car. I always use the 4G service of Grameenphone for this. I’m grateful to the Grameenphone for this.”
New technologies of Grameenphone would take the task of building an enlightened Bangladesh one more step ahead, he hoped.
The Grameenphone employees and its star customers could buy books of different languages published by Prothoma Prokashon and other publishers from the two-day fair at a special discount rate.
Apart from this, Grameenphone and Prothoma Prokashon have signed a one-year joint partnership agreement.
Grameenphone’s marketing department partnership manager Nashar Ahmed and Prothoma Prokashon’s coordinator Merina Yesmin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
According to the agreement, GP Star customers will get up to 25 per cent discount for buying books from Prothoma Prokashon for the next one year.
This discount will be available for buying books from any outlet of Prothoma Prokashon and online marketplace prothoma.com.