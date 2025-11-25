Metro rail: Online top-up for cards launched, here’s how to do it

Permanent metro rail cards will no longer need to be topped up at station counters. From today, Tuesday, users will be able to recharge their cards from anywhere via online banking, including bank credit cards, bKash, Nagad, Rocket and all other digital payment platforms.

The online top-up service for Rapid Pass and MRT Pass cards was formally launched at Agargaon metro station this afternoon, Tuesday. The chief guest at the inauguration was Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant (road, bridges and railways) to the chief adviser.