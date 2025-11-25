Public transport
Metro rail: Online top-up for cards launched, here’s how to do it
Permanent metro rail cards will no longer need to be topped up at station counters. From today, Tuesday, users will be able to recharge their cards from anywhere via online banking, including bank credit cards, bKash, Nagad, Rocket and all other digital payment platforms.
The online top-up service for Rapid Pass and MRT Pass cards was formally launched at Agargaon metro station this afternoon, Tuesday. The chief guest at the inauguration was Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant (road, bridges and railways) to the chief adviser.
Additional secretary of the road transport and highways division, Nikhil Kumar Das, attended the event as special guest.
The programme was presided over by Nilima Akhter, executive director of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).
Speaking at the event, Sheikh Moinuddin said that this initiative would be considered a significant step forward in the digital transformation of Bangladesh’s public transport sector.
According to him, with the online recharge facility, Rapid Pass and MRT Pass users would be able to top up their cards securely and quickly, at any time and from any location, thereby enhancing the convenience of their daily commute.
Nikhil Kumar Das emphasised the crucial role of digital technology in improving efficiency, ensuring good governance and enhancing passenger services in the public transport system.
He noted that the launch of online recharge would enable passengers to access faster, safer and more transparent services. Efforts are under way, he added, to integrate more public transport services into digital platforms in the future.
Speaking at the event, Nilima Akhter said that this long-awaited service would save passengers’ valuable time and further promote cashless and digital payment systems. “It would also strengthen the modernisation of the public transport network, offering commuters a smart and hassle-free travel experience through the use of digital technology.”
Those present at the event included Abdul Latif Mollah, chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC); Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of Bangladesh Bank; AKM Khairul Alam, director (administration) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), and Saiful Islam, managing director of SSL, among others.
It was announced that each of the 16 metro stations has been equipped with two Add Value Machines (AVMs), totalling 32 machines.
After completing an online recharge, passengers must tap their Rapid Pass or MRT Pass cards on an AVM to finalise the transaction. The number of machines will be increased over time. A metro rail mobile app enabling online recharge is scheduled to be rolled out next month.
How to recharge your metro rail card online
First-time users must register on the website or app.
If the Rapid Pass card has not been registered previously, it must be registered before online recharge.
Select any preferred payment method and complete the online top-up.
After online payment, the recharge amount will remain pending until the card is tapped on an AVM.
Tap the card on an AVM machine to confirm that the balance has been added.
Once successful, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number.
A minimum of Tk 100 and a maximum of Tk 5,000 can be recharged at a time.
Only one pending online recharge can exist at a time; new top-ups cannot be made until the pending one is completed.
Cards that are blacklisted, refunded or invalid cannot be recharged. Users can view their recharge history via the app or web portal.
If needed, users may request cancellation within seven days before tapping on an AVM; a 5 per cent service fee will apply.
For pending transactions due to card blacklisting, users may request a refund, subject to a 5 per cent service charge.