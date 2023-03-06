Collapsed Science Lab building declared ‘risky’

Shirin Mansion, the three-storey building located in the city's Science Lab area, which collapsed partially after an explosion on Sunday morning, has been declared ‘risky’ by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), reports UNB.

On Sunday afternoon, the DSCC authorities put up a banner declaring the building abandoned.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, at least three people died and twelve were injured when the building partially collapsed due to an "explosion that triggered a fire" at Dhaka's Science Lab area.

The deceased were Tushar, Shafikuzzaman, and Abdul Mannan.