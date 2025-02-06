Dhanmondi 32: People taking away books, iron rods, anything available

Many people were seen taking away books, steel frames, metal ware and many other items from the six-storey building, just behind Dhanmondi 32, the home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in the capital city.

Hundreds of agitated people were seen tearing down the six-storey building around 10:00 am on Thursday.

The demolition of Dhanmondi 32 was also going on. As of 11:00 am, most of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 has been demolished.