Khalilur visits injured protesters after taking up new role 

From the hospital, Khalilur Rahman went to the foreign affairs ministry and met with foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain. He said it is quite tough to work on the Rohingya issue without collaboration with the foreign ministry. He received assurance from the ministry of full support.

"We have a single target – to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their homeland. So, all activities will be done, with the target at the forefront,” he stated.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, he said, “As far as I know, a resolution is being negotiated to hold an international conference on the Rohingya crisis at the UN general assembly. If this resolution is passed, it will create a great opportunity to bring the Rohingya issue to light.”