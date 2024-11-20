Khalilur visits injured protesters after taking up new role
Khalilur Rahman, the high representative of the chief adviser on Rohingya and other priority issues, has visited injured protesters at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.
He went there after taking up the new position and subsequent formalities on Wednesday. Khalilur Rahman, a career diplomat, was appointed to the position on Tuesday.
While talking to Prothom Alo after the visit, he said, “I was not present during the movement. These boys are the face of the movement. It is my moral duty to visit them. The hospital director introduced me to the injured, and I consulted with them, tried to learn about their thoughts.”
Khalilur continued, “They mostly said they are satisfied with the treatment they have been receiving. They also expressed satisfaction with the behaviour of the hospital staff.”
He also noted two concerns that the injured shared with him. According to him, the injured who have been under treatment have no income now as they are unable to do any job. They had to take loans, and the creditors are now forcing them to repay.
The other concern is that some patients with severe injuries require a long time for recovery. They are now anxious about their future employment options. It is their demand that the government arrange employment for them following their recovery and help them to be rehabilitated.
Rohingya repatriation is the main target
From the hospital, Khalilur Rahman went to the foreign affairs ministry and met with foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain. He said it is quite tough to work on the Rohingya issue without collaboration with the foreign ministry. He received assurance from the ministry of full support.
"We have a single target – to ensure the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their homeland. So, all activities will be done, with the target at the forefront,” he stated.
Highlighting ongoing efforts, he said, “As far as I know, a resolution is being negotiated to hold an international conference on the Rohingya crisis at the UN general assembly. If this resolution is passed, it will create a great opportunity to bring the Rohingya issue to light.”