2 more Mohammadpur blast victims die at DMCH

Two more victims, injured in an explosion at a scrapped goods shop in Mohammadpur last week, succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the death of Saidul Islam, and Amir Hossain, 45, the death toll from the blast rose to three.

Another victim, Abdul Alim, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said resident physician of the hospital Partha Sangkar Paul.