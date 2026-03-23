8,000 arrested, still crime remains unabated at Mohammadpur, Adabor

After the interim government assumed office, law enforcement agencies arrested more than 8,000 criminals from Mohammadpur and Adabor in the capital over a period of just over a year and a half. During this time, over 2,000 cases, ranging from extortion to mugging, were filed in the two police stations. Yet, crime has shown no signs of abating.

Following the political upheaval triggered by the July mass uprising in 2024, the country’s policing system effectively collapsed. Taking advantage of the situation, professional criminal groups re-emerged in Mohammadpur, Adabor and Basila.

Alongside killings, there were repeated incidents of wielding of arms, including firearms, opening gunfires during attempts to occupy various establishments illegally, and violent attacks. Various criminal gangs also began engaging in rampant extortion.

Subsequently, joint force operations brought the situation somewhat under control, prompting many offenders to go into hiding. However, some of them were later seen participating in campaign activities for different political parties during the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections.