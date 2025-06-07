Sacrificial animal waste to be removed from Dhaka city by tonight: Asif Mahmud

Replying to a query from journalists, the adviser said DNCC has arranged improved diets for the cleaning workers. Besides, the local government ministry will provide special incentives for them.

DNCC administrator Mohammad Ejaz said DNCC has taken preparation to remove 20,000 tonnes of waste during this year’s Eid-ul-Azha. The waste will be removed on Eid day and over the following two days, and about 80 per cent of the sacrificial waste will be removed on the Eid day.

The waste removal work began in the morning. This waste primarily came from the cattle markets. As of 12:00 pm on Eid day, about 5,500 tonnes of waste was disposed to the Aminbazar landfill site.