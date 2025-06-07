Sacrificial animal waste to be removed from Dhaka city by tonight: Asif Mahmud
Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Ejaz officially launched the sacrificial animal waste removal of the DNCC around 2:00 pm on Eid day, Saturday.
Speaking to journalists at the event, adviser Asif Mahmud said, “The sacrificial animal waste in both city corporations will be removed within tonight. The city corporations have set a timeline, and we hope they would complete the clean-up within that time. With the tireless efforts of the cleaning workers, we will be able to present a clean and beautiful city to its residents.”
Replying to a query from journalists, the adviser said DNCC has arranged improved diets for the cleaning workers. Besides, the local government ministry will provide special incentives for them.
DNCC administrator Mohammad Ejaz said DNCC has taken preparation to remove 20,000 tonnes of waste during this year’s Eid-ul-Azha. The waste will be removed on Eid day and over the following two days, and about 80 per cent of the sacrificial waste will be removed on the Eid day.
The waste removal work began in the morning. This waste primarily came from the cattle markets. As of 12:00 pm on Eid day, about 5,500 tonnes of waste was disposed to the Aminbazar landfill site.
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia was also present at the event. He said was that DSCC is too ready to remove 20,000 tonnes of waste.
Visiting the capital’s Agargaon area, sacrificial animal waste was seen being collected from various roads and being temporarily stored on the road adjacent to the National Museum of Science and Technology. Later, waste was seen loading onto dump trucks by payloaders and transported to the Aminbazar landfill.
Pickup vans were also seen collecting waste from alleys and households in the various places of DNCC. Waste was then taken to secondary transfer stations (STS) or designated dumping spots. Later, this waste is being transported to the landfill using dump trucks, container carriers, and compactors.
According to DNCC sources, a total of 10,431 cleaning workers are engaged in the cleaning operations in Dhaka north city this year. About 850 vehicles and equipment are being used to carry the waste to the permanent disposal site at Aminbazar landfill.