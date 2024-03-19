Abantika’s death: JnU teacher sent to jail after remand
A Cumilla court on Tuesday sent Jagannath University teacher Din Islam, who was relieved of his responsibilities as an assist proctor of the university, in a case filed over the suicide of Law Department student Fairuz Abantika.
The order was passed when he was produced before the court after completion of his one-day remand.
Judge of Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order when he was produced before the court after completion of the remand.
Earlier, a Cumilla court on Monday placed Jagannath University’s suspended student Raihan Siddique Amman and teacher Din Islam on a two and one-day remand respectively for their reported involvement in abetting the suicide.
The court also ordered the investigation officer of the case to submit a report within seven days.
Abantika, a student of the 2017-18 session of the Law Department at the university, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate Amman and assistant proctor Din Islam in a Facebook post around 10:00 pm on Friday.
Hours after death of Abantika by suicide, massive protest broke out and continued till Saturday morning, demanding justice for her.
The university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.
Besides, the university administration formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.
A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the teacher and student from Dhaka on Saturday night.