Protesters block Shahbagh, demand 35 as govt recruitment age limit

Job seekers have blocked the busy Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka demanding to increase the age limit for entering government jobs to 35 years, reports UNB.

The prescheduled gathering initiated in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh at 11 am on Saturday, and continued until the evening.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, convener of Nagorik Oikya, joined the programme to express solidarity. He said, "It will become like a dictionary to talk about the number of irregularities in the recruitment of government jobs in Bangladesh."