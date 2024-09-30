Forced disappearance victim BNP leader’s brother allegedly picked up, released later
A group of people claimed to be members of Bangladesh Army allegedly picked Saiful Islam alias Shaymol, brother of BNP leader Sajedul Islam alias Sumon, who became a victim of enforced disappearance over a decade ago, from his residence in Dhaka on Monday.
The family said Saiful Islam, however, was dropped off in front of the house after two and a half hours.
Sanjida Islam, younger sister of Saiful Islam and coordinator of 'Mayer Daak,' a platform for the families of those who have been victims of enforced disappearance, told Prothom Alo several people identifying themselves as the member of army picked up his brother from their residence in the capital’s Shahinbagh area around 2:30 am and took him to the army camp in the Sher-E-Bangla area. They also dropped him in front of the house around 5:00 pm.
She alleged that a part of the fascism of the Awami League government exists in the army as well.
Sanjida Islam said they want to know why their brother was picked up. She already talked to the army officials and they assured her of looking into the matter.
Relatives and neighbours were seen gathering at the house of Saiful Islam around 5:30 pm. Information adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam also visited the house and listened to the family members.
Saiful Islam said after taking him to the army camp, he was asked to sign a sheet of paper that described him to be involved with arms, drugs and extortion-related crimes.
At that time, Saiful declined to sign the paper, claiming that he was not involved in such crimes.
Later the army officials told him to write anything on the sheet of paper and sign there. He then wrote his name, time of picking up and his innocence and signed there.
Then he was dropped off in front of his Shahinbagh residence in the capital.
Speaking about this, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director Lieutenant Colonel Sami-Ud-Dowla Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that there were allegations against Saiful.