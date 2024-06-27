Eviction drive at Sadeeq Agro, 1.5m taka viral goat removed

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities are running an eviction drive at ‘Sadeeq Agro Farm’ in Mohammadpur area of the capital. At one point of the drive, some of the resident staff of the farm obstructed them and the police force dispersed them later.

The demolition drive at Sadeeq Agro Farm started after 12:00pm on Thursday. Dhaka North City Corporation authorities say that Sadeeq Agro has illegally occupied lands from the canal and the street.