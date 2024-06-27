Eviction drive at Sadeeq Agro, 1.5m taka viral goat removed
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities are running an eviction drive at ‘Sadeeq Agro Farm’ in Mohammadpur area of the capital. At one point of the drive, some of the resident staff of the farm obstructed them and the police force dispersed them later.
The demolition drive at Sadeeq Agro Farm started after 12:00pm on Thursday. Dhaka North City Corporation authorities say that Sadeeq Agro has illegally occupied lands from the canal and the street.
Besides, there are several other illegal establishments like rickshaw garages and slums. Those are being evicted too. Sadeeq Agro was established on the land of Ramchandra canal in Mohammadpur area.
During the eviction drive the livestock of the farm including the viral goat worth Tk 1.5 million (Tk 15 lakh) involved in the goat saga, was removed to another location. Recently ex NBR official Matiur Rahman’s son Mushfiqur Rahman alias Ifat came to the limelight in an attempt to buy that ‘aristocratic’ goat costing Tk 1.5 million.
After going viral on the social media centering the purchase of that goat before the Eid-ul-Azha, Ifat had returned the goat. Even last year, he had bought six sacrificial animals from Sadeeq Agro Farm in Mohammadpur area of the capital during Eid-ul-Azha.
President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association (BDFA) Imran Hossain is the owner of the Sadeeq Agro Farm. The farm is located in Sat Masjid housing area adjacent to Beribadh road in capital’s Mohammadpur.
Visiting in person it was noticed that the residents of the slum established on grabbed land of the canal at the news of the eviction drive started dismembering the tins, bamboos and wooden planks from their huts. After 11:00am in the morning, heavy machineries of the city corporation were brought there.
After some time chief property officer of the city corporation Mohammad Mahe Alam, executive officer in zone-5 of Dhaka North City Corporation Motakabbir Ahmed and other officials arrived at the spot. Then the demolition activities started.