Earlier, hundreds of students took to the streets of Kamal Atatruk Avenue at Banani around 12:00pm on Tuesday, halting vehicular movement. They left the road around 2:30pm after staging a two and half hours long movement to realise their demand.

The councilor of 19 ward of Dhaka North City corporation (DNCC) Mafizur Rahman told the students that the fare would be fixed after carrying out a meeting with the guardians at Banani Bidyaniketan on Wednesday afternoon.