Saddam Hossain and Sheikh Wali Asif have been made president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central unit, the student body of ruling Awami League (AL).

The AL general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of new leaders in front of the Ganobhabon on Tueday evening.

Along with the central body, Mazharul Kabir Shayon and Tanbir Hasan Shaikat have been made president and general secretary of Dhaka University unit respectively.