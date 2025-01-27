Teachers set ultimatum for nationalisation of Ebtedayee madrasahs

The protesting Ebtedayee madrasah teachers have set an ultimatum to press home their demand of nationalising all Ebtedayee madrasahs registered with the Madrasah Board.

They said they would not have any other way than declaring a stricter programme if their demand is not realised within 2:00 pm Tuesday.

Maulana Al Amin, member secretary of movement implementation committee of the Independent Ebetayee Madrasah Teachers Oikya Jote announced their decision in front of Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University Monday afternoon.

The demonstrating madrasah teachers had been holding a sit-in programme there since the morning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Maulana Al Amin said, “We want a declaration of nationalisation of Ebtedayee Madrasahs. We came here with a six-point, but the police attacked us yesterday at Shahbagh. Now we have only one demand that is nationalisation of Ebtedayee madrasah like the primary schools.”