Why is DAP considered a burden for housing?

The area of Dhaka city is about 1 per cent of the country’s total area but about 10 per cent of the country’s total population live here. To face the situation, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) formulated a new Detailed Area Plan (DAP) (2025-35) to make the capital city liveable.

But the DAP, which encompasses 1,528 square kilometres of Dhaka and its neighbouring area, has drawn debate and controversy.

The draft plan of DAP first fixed the limit of building height considering the density of population and other civic facilities, drawing flak from various quarters, especially from architects and housing businesspeople.

Later, RAJUK moved away and recommended fixing the area of the building based on the floor area ratio (FAR) system. As a result, the area of the buildings decreased in the planned areas like Dhanmondi and Gulshan, but that also drew criticism. The RAJUK then made some changes but the situation did not improve.

Leaders of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) also demanded amendments to the DAP claiming the FAR for planned and unplanned areas has been fixed discriminatorily to protect the interest of certain individuals and groups. As a result, 60 per cent of the building area will now be available compared to the previous area, causing a loss to landowners as well as apartment sellers and buyers. Besides, surrounding arable lands, ditches and canals will also decrease significantly.