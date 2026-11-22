Cleaners work from midnight until dawn to keep the city clean. It is through their labour that city dwellers see a clean city every morning. Yet many of these cleaners live in unhealthy and dilapidated environments. Now, four 15-storey buildings have been built for their housing, offering 784 flats for their families.

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has built the housing complex at Gabtoli City Palli in the capital. Visiting the site last Tuesday, four residential buildings were found standing side by side. Buildings W-2, W-3 and W-4 have 16 flats on each floor, totalling 672 flats. Building W-5, meanwhile, has eight flats on each floor, totalling 112. Together, the four buildings have 784 flats.

Each flat measures 565 square feet and has two bedrooms, a separate room for children, a kitchen, a toilet and a bathroom. There are also separate spaces for a drawing room and dining area. The main bedroom comes with a balcony.