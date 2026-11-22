DNCC cleaners to get 784 flats, handover within three and a half months
Cleaners work from midnight until dawn to keep the city clean. It is through their labour that city dwellers see a clean city every morning. Yet many of these cleaners live in unhealthy and dilapidated environments. Now, four 15-storey buildings have been built for their housing, offering 784 flats for their families.
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has built the housing complex at Gabtoli City Palli in the capital. Visiting the site last Tuesday, four residential buildings were found standing side by side. Buildings W-2, W-3 and W-4 have 16 flats on each floor, totalling 672 flats. Building W-5, meanwhile, has eight flats on each floor, totalling 112. Together, the four buildings have 784 flats.
Each flat measures 565 square feet and has two bedrooms, a separate room for children, a kitchen, a toilet and a bathroom. There are also separate spaces for a drawing room and dining area. The main bedroom comes with a balcony.
A visit to the buildings found that the finishing work had been completed, including floor tiles, wall paint, electrical lights and fans. Kitchen sinks have also been installed.
The buildings with 16 flats on each floor have six lifts, while the building with eight flats per floor has two. Each building has two regular staircases and two additional staircases for emergency exits.
However, the flats have not yet been handed over as gas connections and the allocation process remain incomplete. DNCC aims to hand them over within three and a half months.
Dhaka North City has around 2400 cleaners, of whom about 800, including their families live in Gabtoli. They were previously living in Gulshan before being relocated to Gabtoli in 2005.
Regarding flat allocation, DNCC Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo that officials have been given the responsibility to verify who is eligible to receive the flats, taking into consideration the cleaners' length of service and other criteria. DNCC's chief estate officer and officials from its waste management department are preparing the list.
He said a specific set of criteria will be fixed to ensure no one feels deprived of an allocation. Efforts will be made to allocate flats transparently, keeping in view those who have been in service for a long time and those deserving of priority.
The administrator said it may take at least another three to three and a half months to complete the remaining work, including gas connections. They hope to finalize the allocation list within this timeframe. He also mentioned plans to have the Prime Minister inaugurate the project.
Raju Gazi, executive president of the Scavengers and Workers Union, an organisation of cleaners working for Dhaka North City, told Prothom Alo that the authorities have yet to hold any formal discussion with them about flat allocation.
“There has been no formal discussion between the authorities and us regarding the allocation yet. However, we have heard that those with longer service tenures will be prioritized. But we have mentioned that the affected cleaners who were displaced from Gulshan and relocated to Gabtoli should be given flats in that building,” he said.
Gas connections underway
Although the kitchens have provisions for gas connections, construction of the central gas plant has not yet been completed. DNCC is carrying out the work through a separate tender. Gas will be supplied to each flat through individual connections from the central plant, meaning residents will not have to buy or store gas cylinders separately.
The ground floors of the buildings have been designated for social gatherings. Residents will be able to hold family and social events there. Initially, however, the open ground-floor areas had no grills or gates for security. Following instructions from DNCC Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan after he took office, work has begun to enclose the ground floors with brick walls and iron grills. Collapsible gates will also be installed.
A four-storey school building has been constructed within the project area for the children of cleaners. DNCC has also signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-governmental development organisation to run the school.
The entire residential complex has also been equipped with firefighting facilities, a dedicated substation for electricity supply and a solar power plant for backup.
The project, titled ‘Construction of Multistoried Cleaners Residential Complex at Gabtoli City Polli under Dhaka North City Corporation’, cost Tk 2.8473 billion.
The project was initially launched in 2017 with a budget of Tk 1.17 billion, with completion scheduled for June 2019. Subsequently, the project was revised and its costs increased three times — to Tk 2.21 billion in the first revision, Tk 2.49 billion in the second and Tk 2.84 billion in the third.
The deadline for completion in the third phase was until December of last year. However, without increasing the cost further, the project tenure was extended once until June of this year.
Rafiqul Islam, supervisory engineer (electrical) at DNCC, is serving as the project's sixth director. He told Prothom Alo that complications regarding fund allocations arose during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing work nearly to a halt at one point.
Although the project was funded by the government, the city corporation had to pay the contractor from its own funds to keep the work going at the time, he said.
Rafiqul Islam said the main work of the project has now been completed. However, following the administrator's advice, some additional work is still being carried out, including the construction of a central gas plant to resolve the gas supply issue.
The flats would be handed over to the cleaners as soon as the remaining work was completed, he said.