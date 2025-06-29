Four including father, daughters receive burn injuries in explosion while cleaning water tank
A sudden explosion occurred Saturday evening while a water tank was being cleaned in a residential building in Hazaribagh’s Tannery Mor area in Dhaka.
The explosion left four people including a father and his two young daughters with burn injuries. One of the injured is a worker employed in the cleaning.
The injured are Md Ziauddin, 42, owner of the house, his daughters Nazia Sultana Rafia, 8, Faria Sultana, 3, and the worker Belal Hossain, 36. All four victims have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.
Ziauddin’s nephew, SM Shahporan told Prothom Alo today, Sunday that the worker Belal was cleaning the water tank at Ziauddin’s residence in Hazaribagh on Saturday evening. At the time, Ziauddin was standing on the staircase with his two daughters.
Due to poor lighting, Ziauddin approached the tank with a light. Then a sudden explosion occurred from accumulated gas, leaving all four of them injured. They were rescued and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital later, Shahporan added.
Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident physician at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, said that all four victims are currently receiving treatment. Ziauddin suffered 4 per cent burn, Rafia 6 per cent, Faria 5 per cent and Belal suffered 17 per cent burn injury.