Four including father, daughters receive burn injuries in explosion while cleaning water tank

A sudden explosion occurred Saturday evening while a water tank was being cleaned in a residential building in Hazaribagh’s Tannery Mor area in Dhaka.

The explosion left four people including a father and his two young daughters with burn injuries. One of the injured is a worker employed in the cleaning.

The injured are Md Ziauddin, 42, owner of the house, his daughters Nazia Sultana Rafia, 8, Faria Sultana, 3, and the worker Belal Hossain, 36. All four victims have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.