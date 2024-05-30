Explosion in a city home kills 1
A person was killed and another one injured in an explosion at the ground floor of a three-storey building at DIT Project in Badda in the capital Thursday morning.
Deceased Solaiman Mia, 36, from Palashtali in Fulbaria of Mymensingh, was a restaurant worker while the injured is a housewife. The incident took place around 7:00 am.
The explosion could be due to accumulated gas from leakage in Titas gas transmission line or from sewerage, said the police and fire service.
Injured Shanta Begum’s husband Nasiruddin Hawlader, a fish trader, told Prothom Alo that he went outside to buy fish at the time of the incident. He returned home as soon as he received the information and found his wife with burn injuries lying outside of the house.
Nasiruddin Hawlader further said that he was getting the smell of gas for several days during the city corporation’s renovation works.
Injured Shanta Begum has been undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery. Physicians there said she sustained 35 per cent burn injuries.
Fire service said the explosion took place at the ground floor of the three-storey building and a fire originated from this. Cracks appeared in the ground floor walls while glassware shattered.
Iron-made entrance gate of the house blew off towards an adjacent restaurant at the impact of the explosion that killed Solaiman on the spot and injured housewife Shanta Begum.
Two units of Baridhara fire service doused the blaze.
Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Dhaka zone-3 fire service said that the explosion could be due to gas accumulated from the Titas gas line leakage or from the sewage line. Details can be said only after investigation.