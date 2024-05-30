Explosion in a city home kills 1

The explosion could be due to accumulated gas from leakage in Titas gas transmission line or from sewerage, said the police and fire service.

Injured Shanta Begum’s husband Nasiruddin Hawlader, a fish trader, told Prothom Alo that he went outside to buy fish at the time of the incident. He returned home as soon as he received the information and found his wife with burn injuries lying outside of the house.

Nasiruddin Hawlader further said that he was getting the smell of gas for several days during the city corporation’s renovation works.