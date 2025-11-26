Fire at Bangladesh Medical University under control
The fire that broke out in a building of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) in Shahbagh has been brought under control.
According to fire service sources, the blaze was contained within 18 minutes of breaking out. The fire had originated on the fourth floor of Block A of the hospital.
Anwarul Islam, inspector (media cell) of the fire service, told Prothom Alo that they received the report of the fire at 11:14 am. Seven firefighting units reached the site within six minutes. The fire was brought under control at 11:32 am and was subsequently extinguished.
Anwarul Islam added that the fire broke out in the ceiling of the stairway corridor in front of the Dental Department classroom on the fourth floor of Block A. No casualties have been reported in the incident.